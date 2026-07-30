Four Latino civic groups unite voter outreach ahead of 2026 midterms

Four of the largest Latino civic groups are pooling voter outreach for 2026, targeting 32 battleground House districts and key states with large Latino electorates.

Four of the nation’s largest Latino civic organizations have joined forces for the first time, combining voter outreach under one strategy aimed at the 2026 midterms and the close congressional races that could hinge on Latino turnout. UnidosUS, the LULAC Institute, Mi Familia en Acción and Latino Victory Foundation are aligning their field work around battleground districts with large Latino populations, a sign that Latino voters are being treated less as a symbolic constituency and more as a measurable path to power.

The coalition is aiming at the same states and districts that have already become central to both parties’ midterm math. A UnidosUS poll released May 27 surveyed 3,000 Latino registered voters and included oversamples of 500 respondents each in California, Florida and Texas, plus 400 in Arizona. The same poll also covered 32 battleground congressional districts with large Latino population regions, giving the groups a data map for where turnout gains could matter most.

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That focus reflects the growing sense among Latino advocacy leaders that Latino voters, the second-largest voting-age population in the United States, can decide presidential, congressional and down-ballot contests. In a May 6, 2024 blog post, UnidosUS said Hispanic voters are a critical factor in the winning equations for the White House, congressional balance of power and numerous state and local races. Four years earlier, in a Nov. 4, 2020 press release, national Latino civic engagement leaders called for an “all-hands on deck” approach to investment in Latino voter outreach and congressional races.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The new arrangement is notable because these organizations have long operated in overlapping lanes, including UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota polling and joint outreach efforts. Now they are combining voter outreach operations under a single strategy, a step that could sharpen targeting in places where small changes in participation can flip House seats or tighten Senate margins. CBS News has reported this year that Latino voters have already been influencing the Texas primary landscape and could be pivotal in midterm races, while grassroots groups have also been moving to shore up GOP Senate candidates as Republicans worry about a possible Latino shift.

US Department of Labor via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

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The coalition’s field message is likely to revolve around immigration, affordability, economic security and civil rights, the issues Latino civic organizations say are driving concern across their constituencies. Whether the alliance becomes a historic turnout machine or mainly a show of unity will be measured in the districts it is already mapping, especially in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, where Latino turnout has become part of the electoral arithmetic in both parties’ 2026 plans.