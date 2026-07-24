Four men die in Huyton crash as roads close across Merseyside

Four men died after a car hit a lamppost in Huyton, triggering eleven road closures and bus diversions across Merseyside.

Four men died after a car left the road and struck a lamppost on Liverpool Road in Huyton just before 02:00 BST, prompting a major emergency response and wide disruption across Merseyside. Merseyside Police said a large police and emergency services presence remained at the scene after the collision.

Eleven roads were closed in part of Merseyside after the serious crash, cutting off traffic through the early hours and forcing bus diversions in the area. Members of the public were advised to avoid the scene as crews worked around the cordons on Liverpool Road.

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No names, ages or other verified personal details about the men were immediately available in the material released from the scene. An ITV Granada headline identified the incident as one in which four men died after a car crashed into a lamppost in Huyton, but no further details about the victims were visible in the available information.

Sue Adair via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The crash adds to the road-safety concern around Huyton, where Merseyside Police also has a January 2025 appeal for information following a separate fatal road traffic collision. For families, neighbours and commuters, the immediate effect was plain: a late-night crash, a heavy emergency presence and a network of closures that spread far beyond the single stretch of Liverpool Road.