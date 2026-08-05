Four stabbed near London’s Covent Garden, woman arrested after attack

Four people were stabbed near Covent Garden at lunchtime, and police arrested a 47-year-old woman as they treated it as a mental-health related incident.

Four people were stabbed near Covent Garden on Wednesday, and police arrested a 47-year-old woman as investigators treated the case as a mental-health related incident. Emergency services were called at about 12:30 p.m. local time, as lunchtime crowds filled one of central London’s busiest tourist districts.

The victims were treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby trauma centre, giving the incident an immediate emergency-care dimension as well as a policing one. Covent Garden is packed with theaters, restaurants, street performers and heavy foot traffic from tourists and commuters, which made the response highly visible in the middle of the day. Some reports identified the injured as four men aged 34 to 52.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault. A Reuters Connect item said terrorism was ruled out, narrowing the case to a public-safety and mental-health response rather than an ideological attack. The police description, together with the rapid arrest, pointed to officers trying to contain an acute disturbance in a dense public space while medical teams moved the injured to hospital care.

Steve Cadman via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The episode also highlighted the pressures on crowded urban districts where policing, ambulance deployment and mental-health intervention can collide within minutes. Covent Garden sits at the center of London’s entertainment economy, and its openness depends on the sense that people can move through the area safely. When violence breaks out there, the immediate challenge is not only treating the wounded and identifying the suspect, but also restoring confidence in a part of the city that depends on constant pedestrian flow.