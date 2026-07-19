Four Tet releases new album under unpronounceable glyph alias

Four Tet's new eight-track album landed under a glyph alias that renders differently on major apps, turning a joke name into a discovery problem.

A new eight-track album under Kieran Hebden’s Four Tet glyph alias has moved from vinyl to streaming after first appearing on record in June. The same name that is built to resist easy reading also renders differently across YouTube Music, Apple Music and Bandcamp, making the release a live test of how digital platforms handle music that is hard to type, hard to search and hard to classify.

Hebden has been using the alias since the late 2010s. In 2019, he returned to it with a two-track EP, the first new music under the name after earlier releases, and the project’s tracks were already marked by titles made up of unpronounceable symbols rather than conventional text. The alias has remained attached to Hebden’s work even as his main Four Tet name continued to anchor his broader catalog.

AI-generated illustration

The new album followed the same path from physical to digital. It first surfaced on vinyl before becoming available to stream, a release pattern that still matters because platform metadata decides whether a record is surfaced, sorted, recommended or hidden. Bandcamp’s artist and discovery pages show Hebden maintaining multiple related identities on the service, with the glyph project grouped alongside his main Four Tet catalog instead of sitting outside it as a dead end.

Chtfn via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Hebden’s official Four Tet website points listeners to Spotify, Apple Music, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Discogs, placing the alias inside the same commercial network as his primary name even as its lettering breaks across screens. That makes the project more than a curiosity. It exposes a basic weakness in streaming infrastructure: a record can exist on major services and still be difficult to find if its artist name refuses to behave like searchable text.