Fourth firefighter dies from Colorado wildfire burnover, Interior says

Nathan Matthews, 43, became the fourth firefighter to die after a June 27 burnover on Colorado’s Knowles Fire, which trapped five crew members near the Utah border.

Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Friday from injuries sustained while battling the Knowles Fire in western Colorado, the Department of the Interior said. His death made him the fourth firefighter to die from the June 27 burnover and closed another painful chapter in a fire season already marked by heavy risk for frontline crews.

Matthews was assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and was one of five firefighters caught in a burnover during initial attack operations. The incident unfolded in remote country near Glade Park and Knowles Canyon, close to the Colorado-Utah border, where the crew became trapped while responding to the blaze. The Knowles Fire burned in western Colorado, and the accident turned a rapid response mission into a fatal emergency.

The department had earlier released the identities of the three other firefighters killed in the same incident: Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama. Together with Matthews, they became the four confirmed fatalities tied to the June 27 burnover. The deaths were described as a grim milestone for the U.S. wildland fire service.

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The episode has sharpened attention on the pressures facing helitack crews and other wildland firefighters who are sent first into steep, fast-changing terrain when a fire is still in its opening hours. Initial attack operations are meant to stop a blaze before it grows, but the Knowles Fire showed how quickly those missions can turn deadly when crews are exposed to extreme burn environments.

For federal and state fire managers, the losses raise hard questions about staffing levels, training, and the conditions under which crews are committed to the line. Matthews’s death brought the toll from the June 27 burnover to four, underscoring how much danger remains for firefighters working in remote terrain with limited margin for error.