Fourth firefighter dies weeks after Colorado wildfire injuries

Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Friday from burn injuries after a Knowles Fire burnover near the Colorado-Utah border, bringing the death toll to four.

Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Friday from burn injuries he suffered in a burnover on the Knowles Fire near the Colorado-Utah border, bringing the death toll from the June wildfire response to four. The Interior Department said Matthews was the fourth firefighter to die from injuries tied to the blaze, a fatality that landed weeks after the fire itself.

The Knowles Fire burned in western Colorado, and one report placed the burnover in Mesa County. Three other firefighters had already died from the same incident, turning a single wildfire response into one of the most severe firefighter-loss events in the region this year. The federal department released the identities of the three earlier fatalities, while the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center posted an incident page on the Knowles Fire entrapment.

Wildland firefighters work in conditions that can turn deadly without warning: extreme heat, unstable terrain, smoke inhalation and sudden shifts in fire behavior. Burnover incidents, in which crews are overtaken by flames, remain one of the most feared hazards on the line because injuries can prove fatal long after the initial escape or rescue.

AI-generated illustration

The death also lands in a western fire season shaped by drought, hot weather and strong winds, conditions that have fueled large and destructive fires across Colorado and neighboring states. Each fatality in that environment forces agencies to look again at protective equipment, burnover response procedures and the coordination required among local, state and federal crews when fire behavior changes faster than a team can reposition.

The growing toll has made the Knowles Fire more than a local tragedy. It has become another test of whether staffing levels, training and safety protocols are keeping pace with a wildfire landscape that is more punishing and less predictable than the one many crews were trained for. Matthews’ death makes clear that the danger does not end when the flames drop; for firefighters, the aftermath can still be measured in lives lost.