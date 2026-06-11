Fox, NBCUniversal secure 2026 World Cup coverage across three nations

Fox and NBCUniversal split all 104 World Cup matches as the first 48-team tournament opened June 11 in Mexico City and runs to July 19 in East Rutherford.

The 2026 World Cup forced U.S. viewers into a new viewing map: 104 matches, 48 teams and 16 host cities spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with Fox and NBCUniversal dividing the national television burden. The tournament opened Thursday in Mexico City and closes Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For viewers trying to follow the competition without making it a full-time job, the cleanest route runs through two English- and Spanish-language pipelines. FOX said every one of the 104 matches will air live across FOX and FS1, with every game also streaming live and on-demand on FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. NBCUniversal said Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament in the United States, while Peacock will carry that coverage for streaming viewers.

The schedule itself is built for a different scale of World Cup. FIFA says it designed the calendar to minimize travel while prioritizing rest and recovery, a response to the first 48-team edition and the strain that comes with staging matches across three countries. FIFA’s official match schedule was published June 9, after being updated in December 2025 following a schedule reveal in Washington, D.C.

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That structure matters because the opening stretch already points to the tournament’s regional reach. FIFA said the host nations’ opening matches were in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, underscoring how the first week is being spread across North America rather than concentrated in a single national corridor. The final, set for July 19 in East Rutherford, gives the United States the closing stage while leaving the bracket itself to unfold across the continent.

Gianni Infantino has framed the expanded tournament as a wider, more accessible event, and the broadcast setup reflects that scale. Fox will carry the English-language national package, Telemundo will anchor the Spanish-language presentation, and Peacock, FOX One and the FOX Sports apps will give viewers a way to keep pace with a month-long schedule that stretches from Mexico City to New Jersey.