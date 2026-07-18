France and England meet in World Cup bronze final in Miami

Deschamps' last France game and Mbappé's history chase gave Miami's bronze final real stakes, with England and France trying to turn semifinal losses into a finish worth framing.

Didier Deschamps took charge of France for the final time Saturday as Les Bleus met England in the World Cup bronze final at Miami Stadium in Miami, Florida, a match that carried more weight than a typical consolation game. The third-place playoff is the official bronze final between the two losing semifinalists, with the winner taking the bronze medal and the loser finishing fourth.

France arrived after a semifinal loss to Spain, while England came in off a defeat to Argentina. The timing sharpened the contrast between the two teams: one closing the Deschamps era, the other looking to salvage momentum heading into the next international cycle. Kylian Mbappé was part of the spotlight as he chased individual history, and the match also sat inside the Golden Boot race, giving the players one more statistical target even after title hopes had ended.

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France entered a World Cup third-place playoff for the fourth time in its history. England and France had not met in a men’s World Cup since 1982, when England beat France 3-1 in Spain in the group stage, a reminder of how long this rivalry has waited for another tournament setting. BBC Sport noted that football looked very different then, but Saturday’s match still carried the same basic pressure of a knockout finish.

FIFA appointed Venezuela’s Jesús Valenzuela Sáez to referee the game. He is 42 and had already handled three matches in the tournament before this appointment, including two group-stage fixtures. His selection underscored the significance of a match that FIFA continues to stage despite criticism that players do not want to take part in it.

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That complaint has not erased the bronze final’s place in World Cup history. NBC South Florida has pointed to third-place matches producing Golden Boot winners, the fastest goal in tournament history and other memorable moments, which is part of why the game remains more than a ceremonial last act. France and England used Miami as a chance to shape the final line of their campaigns, with one side trying to end on a medal and the other trying to avoid leaving with only semifinal regret.