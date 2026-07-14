France and Spain set for tense World Cup semifinal showdown

Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise took France into a semifinal with Spain, but Spain’s one-goal defense and recent knockout wins over France sharpened the test.

France met Spain at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with kickoff set for 14:00 in Dallas and 21:00 in Paris and Madrid. France arrived with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise all in strong form, while Spain’s defense and recent success against Les Bleus gave the match the feel of a genuine examination.

France’s route to this stage was built on control and firepower. Mbappé scored twice in a 3-0 round-of-32 win over Sweden, a result that sent France into the last 16. Didier Deschamps’ side then beat Paraguay 1-0 before defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals, with Mbappé and Dembélé providing the goals that booked France’s place in the last four. That run left France chasing a third consecutive World Cup final, something only West Germany had done before, and a third straight semifinal appearance on the sport’s biggest stage.

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Spain came in as European champions with only one goal conceded in five matches at the tournament, a defensive record that suggested much less margin for error if France wanted its attacking rhythm to survive another round.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Spain also carried a recent edge in this rivalry. The Spanish had eliminated France in the semifinal of Euro 2024 and again in the semifinal of the 2025 Nations League, a record that added weight to the Lamine Yamal-Mbappé storyline around the match. Deschamps had pressed his forwards for greater efficiency in front of goal, and Mbappé was considered fully available despite a minor ankle issue after the Morocco match.