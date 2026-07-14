France and Spain set up blockbuster World Cup semifinal showdown

FIFA’s 48-team format delivered France vs Spain in Arlington, a semifinal built for marquee drama and a shot at another historic final run.

France and Spain met in a World Cup semifinal Tuesday at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a matchup that underscored how FIFA’s expanded 48-team format and revised seeding were built to push heavyweight sides toward the late rounds. FIFA placed the world’s top teams in opposite corners of the knockout bracket, and the result was a semifinal fielded by two of the tournament’s biggest names.

The 2026 World Cup was the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. FIFA’s knockout path began with a Round of 32, sending in the top two teams from each of the 12 groups along with the eight best third-placed teams before the direct-elimination bracket narrowed the field. That structure widened the tournament’s reach while making it far more likely that elite teams would survive into the final week.

France entered the semifinal one game away from a third consecutive World Cup final, with FIFA noting that an eighth semifinal appearance gave the two-time world champions a chance to become only the second European nation to reach three straight finals, following West Germany’s run from 1982 through 1990. The matchup carried that same prestige in the opposite half of the draw: Spain arrived as the reigning European champions and one of the tournament’s most imposing attacking sides.

Kickoff was listed by FIFA for 14:00 in Dallas, 21:00 in Paris and 21:00 in Madrid. The timing gave the game a prime slot for European audiences while placing it squarely in the afternoon for North Texas fans, a tidy example of how FIFA’s expanded event was designed to serve multiple markets at once.

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The sporting stakes were matched by star power. Kylian Mbappé led France’s attack against Spain’s young core, including Lamine Yamal, in a contest framed as the showcase of the tournament. Spain’s run had also been marked by defensive control, adding another layer to a semifinal built around contrast as much as talent.

The historical echo was hard to miss. France’s most famous World Cup semifinal before this one came against West Germany in Seville in 1982, the Night of Seville, a 3-3 draw that ended 5-4 to West Germany on penalties. More than four decades later, France again stood on the edge of history, this time in a bracket engineered to produce exactly this kind of late-stage collision.