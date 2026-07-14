France and Spain set up Mbappe-Yamal World Cup semi-final clash

Mbappe’s record chase met Yamal’s rise in Dallas as France and Spain played for a World Cup final place, with one veteran and one teenager defining the moment.

France and Spain met at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday for a World Cup semi-final that doubled as a generational handoff, with Kylian Mbappe’s established dominance tested against Lamine Yamal’s emergence as the face of the next era. Kickoff was set for 2:00 p.m. in Dallas, 9:00 p.m. in Paris and 9:00 p.m. in Madrid, with France one win away from a third consecutive World Cup final.

The stakes ran beyond a place in the final. FIFA said a France win would make Didier Deschamps’s side only the second European nation to reach three straight World Cup finals, after West Germany’s run from 1982 to 1990. France reached the last four after a 2-0 win over Morocco, while Spain arrived as reigning European champions and had found their rhythm in North America after a scoreless draw with Cabo Verde, then victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay before knocking out Austria, Portugal and Belgium.

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Mbappe entered with 14 World Cup goals and FIFA described him as France’s all-time leading goalscorer, a résumé that already places him among the tournament’s greats. He was chasing a second World Cup title after helping France lift the trophy in 2018, when he scored in the final against Croatia at 19 years and 207 days. That benchmark now hangs over Yamal, who turned 19 on 13 July, the day before the semi-final, and had been marked earlier in the year by FIFA as set to celebrate his birthday on the eve of the first semi-final.

The contrast inside the matchup was just as sharp as the age gap. France leaned on Mbappe’s direct running and finishing, plus the speed and force of Ousmane Dembélé and the drive of a squad built to punish space. Spain asked more of possession, tempo and patience, a control-based approach that relies on Yamal to turn circulation into incision and to give the reigning champions their cutting edge when the match tightens.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Yamal also added fuel to the occasion by saying France should fear Spain before the semi-final in Arlington. Jules Koundé pushed back on the edge of those comments, saying he did not see them as disrespect. The exchange fit the mood around a match that felt bigger than a standard last-four tie: Mbappe, still the standard for teenage brilliance turned sustained authority, against Yamal, now trying to turn precocious talent into a defining performance on football’s biggest stage.