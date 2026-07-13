France and Spain set up World Cup semifinal showdown in Dallas

France’s six-match surge meets Spain’s historical edge in Dallas, but two recent defeats and Deschamps’ warning complicate the favorite label.

France will meet Spain in the World Cup 2026 semifinals in Dallas on July 14, with the matchup set up less as a coronation for the French than as a test of whether their current form can overcome Spain’s recent edge. France arrives with six straight wins and a six-match unbeaten run in the tournament, and it advanced by beating Morocco in the quarterfinals.

That record makes France look like the cleaner all-around side on paper. The French have combined control, depth and scoring options across the lineup, a profile that helps explain why they have carried themselves like a team capable of winning in different ways. But the numbers also say the favorite tag is not as settled as the pregame mood might suggest. Spain has beaten France in both of their most recent high-stakes meetings, 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinals and 5-4 on June 5, 2025, in a Nations League match that became the most high-scoring recent chapter in the rivalry.

Didier Deschamps helped sharpen that debate by saying that, if there is a favorite, it is Spain. He also stressed that France has the potential and enough high-level players to stay in the race, while warning that the road to the title remains long. That is the key tension in Dallas: France has the current tournament form, but Spain has the recent head-to-head advantage and the psychological comfort of knowing it has already solved this opponent twice.

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Luis de la Fuente has pushed Spain’s confidence in the opposite direction, calling the semifinal a possible “final antes de la final.” The phrase fits the stakes. This is a meeting between two of Europe’s most accomplished national teams, with 38 official matches behind them and Spain holding the historical edge. In that sense, the semifinal is not just another heavyweight collision. It is a direct check on whether France’s unbeaten run is the stronger evidence, or whether Spain’s recent success against the same opponent is the better guide to who will reach the final.