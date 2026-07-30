France battles unprecedented Bordeaux wildfires as heat wave worsens

A Bordeaux-area wildfire forced about 220,000 people to flee as flames spread over an area four times the size of Paris. Temperatures topped 100 degrees as firefighters fought to keep the blaze from the wine region.

Firefighters in southwest France raced to hold a giant blaze away from Bordeaux as temperatures topped 100 degrees and a new heatwave threatened to push the fire further. About 220,000 people were told to evacuate as the fire tore through an area roughly four times the size of Paris, putting one of France’s best-known wine regions at the center of a national emergency.

The fire burned through Gironde, where President Emmanuel Macron visited the zone on July 27 and promised state backing. “We will win this battle together,” Macron said, calling the blaze “unprecedented.” NPR said Macron described it as “a completely unprecedented fire” and France’s worst fire-related crisis since World War II.

AI-generated illustration

Laurent Nuñez, France’s interior minister, said on July 26 that 115,000 hectares had burned in wildfires across the country since the start of the year, far more than authorities had seen in the past. The Bordeaux fire spread under drought, tinder-dry conditions, strong winds and a forecast heatwave, creating the kind of conditions that turn rural landscapes into fast-moving fuel.

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The economic damage cut directly into Bordeaux’s wine country. More than 200 homes were lost in the fire zone, and winemakers were reporting smoke from forests near their vineyards, a threat that can damage grapes, disrupt harvests and shake confidence in one of Europe’s most recognizable agricultural exports. Later coverage on July 29 said smoke and repeated fires were adding to the hardship for Bordeaux’s wine industry, turning the blaze into a wider food-and-farming problem rather than a local disaster alone.

MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The French emergency also sat inside a broader southern European crisis. Reuters and other outlets said the same heat wave and wildfire outbreak were driving evacuations across France and Spain into the hundreds of thousands, while France 24 and others placed the disaster in a summer of extreme heat and record wildfire destruction across Southern Europe. As the flames advanced, the strain landed on rural communities first, then spread outward into the national economy, the food system and the public health risks that follow in smoke and heat.