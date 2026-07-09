France beats Morocco 2-0, reaches World Cup semifinals

Mbappé and Dembélé scored in a rapid second-half burst as France beat Morocco 2-0 in Boston and moved within three games of another World Cup final.

France beat Morocco 2-0 in Boston and moved into the World Cup semifinals after Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring and Ousmane Dembélé finished the job moments later. The quick strike sequence turned a tight quarterfinal into a statement win and kept France on course for a third straight appearance in the tournament’s final weekend.

Mbappé struck in the second half to break the deadlock, then Dembélé added the second goal only a few minutes later, a burst that came in less than 10 minutes and left Morocco with no route back. The goals reshaped the bracket immediately, sending France on to a semifinal matchup against the winner of Spain vs. Belgium.

The victory deepened the sense that Didier Deschamps’ squad has become one of the defining teams of the modern World Cup era. With this result, France stayed in position for a possible third consecutive final, a run that would further cement the national team’s place among the sport’s dominant powers. The scoring also reinforced how much France still leans on its biggest names when the knockout rounds tighten and every chance matters.

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The reaction on the sideline matched the stakes on the field. After Dembélé’s goal, France’s players embraced the forward in a collective celebration, while Deschamps was part of the emotional scene as the bench responded to a goal that effectively ended the contest. That moment carried added resonance because recent matches had already shown players publicly backing Deschamps, making the group celebration more than a simple outburst of relief.

France’s path now runs through a semifinal and, potentially, another title match. The margin against Morocco was only two goals, but the timing of Mbappé and Dembélé’s finishes gave the result a larger meaning: France did not just advance, it reminded the tournament that its top-end talent can still turn one opening into a decisive advantage in a matter of minutes.