France beats Morocco 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Theo Hernández struck in the 5th minute and Randal Kolo Muani sealed it late as France ended Morocco’s historic run in Qatar.

France beat Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup semifinal at Al Bayt Stadium, taking control from the opening minutes and never letting the tournament’s surprise side settle into a rhythm. Theo Hernández scored in the 5th minute, and Randal Kolo Muani added the second in the 79th to send France into the final and close out Morocco’s run on 14 December 2022.

The scoreline reflected a match in which France managed the decisive moments better and Morocco rarely created clear danger. Morocco arrived in Qatar as the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, a breakthrough that had lifted the team’s profile far beyond its own borders and turned every round into a new measure of possibility. Against France, though, the balance shifted quickly, and Morocco spent much of the night chasing the match rather than shaping it.

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That tactical imbalance has become the center of the debate around Walid Regragui’s side. Andrés Guardado’s criticism that Morocco “respetó demasiado” France has resonated because it points to more than a single missed chance. It suggests a team that may have yielded initiative before the game had properly opened, allowing France to dictate tempo, defend with confidence and wait for the moments when one clean attack could settle the semifinal.

France’s quality was always part of the answer. A side of that level punishes hesitation, and the early goal from Hernández changed the game’s emotional tone as much as its tactical script. Morocco, by contrast, struggled to turn possession into sustained pressure, and once France had the lead, the match demanded more risk from Regragui’s players than they seemed willing or able to take. The result left them with little clear threat and no path back once Kolo Muani finished off the contest late.

Aquintero82 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The defeat carried added weight because it marked the second time Morocco had been eliminated by France in a World Cup semifinal. Even so, the 2022 campaign left a lasting imprint: Morocco did not just reach the last four, it forced a global audience to treat African and Arab football as a semifinal force rather than a romantic disruption. France advanced 2-0, but Morocco’s run changed the scale of what the tournament had already made possible.