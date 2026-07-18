France blocks access to Polymarket website over gambling concerns

France ordered internet providers to block Polymarket, saying the prediction market could expose users to heavy gambling losses and illegal wagers under French law.

France has blocked access to Polymarket after its gambling regulator instructed internet service providers to cut off the prediction-market website. The move places the fast-growing platform in the middle of a larger fight over whether event contracts should be treated as finance, gambling or something closer to political speech.

The regulator said Polymarket could expose users to significant gambling losses and that some wagers offered on the site were illegal in France. Another Reuters-linked summary said the block was intended to enforce an existing ban on financial transactions to the site, turning a website restriction into a broader compliance action against how the service operates in the French market.

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Polymarket lets users trade on the probabilities of future events, a structure that has drawn attention because it sits between markets and betting. Supporters argue those contracts can help people hedge uncertainty and aggregate information from large groups of users. Critics say the same design can resemble gambling, make manipulation easier and leave regulators with few tools when a platform crosses national boundaries.

France’s decision is another sign that the global rulebook for prediction markets remains fragmented. A service that can attract liquidity and users in one jurisdiction can be blocked in another if local authorities conclude it is functioning as an unlicensed betting product. For users, that creates the risk of sudden access disruptions and uncertainty over whether funds, positions or account access will be affected as regulators step in.

Photo by Mathias Reding

The French action also adds to the pressure facing Polymarket in its home market. The company has faced earlier scrutiny in France, including claims that it blocked French users amid an investigation tied to illegal online gaming activity. That history makes the latest move less like a one-off website restriction and more like another escalation in an ongoing compliance dispute.

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The broader issue is how governments will classify digital products that resemble both markets and gambling. If prediction platforms are treated as financial instruments, they face one set of disclosure and market-integrity rules. If they are treated as betting products, they can run into gambling bans, licensing limits and transaction blocks. France’s latest step shows regulators are willing to choose the stricter path when they see consumer-risk and legal-breach concerns.