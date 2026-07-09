France faces Morocco in World Cup quarterfinal rematch, Mbappé leads the way

France and Morocco met in Boston with Mbappé on seven goals and an unbeaten French side chasing a semifinal path. Morocco aimed to repeat its 2022 shock.

France and Morocco met Thursday night at Boston Stadium in Boston for a World Cup quarterfinal that doubled as a rematch of the 2022 semifinal, when France won 2-0. FIFA assigned Facundo Tello as the referee for the 20:00 kickoff, and the setting sharpened a simple question: can Morocco’s discipline and transition play turn a one-sided favorite into a live upset?

Morocco arrived with a clean tournament record and the memory of history still attached to its run in Qatar, when it became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal. That achievement remains the ceiling Morocco is trying to touch again. The team also showed it could still move quickly at this level, beating Canada 3-0 in the form check that preceded the quarterfinal, a result that reinforced the danger in its counterattack when space opens.

France, though, came in with the kind of margin that usually makes quarterfinal drama hard to sustain. FIFA said the French had won all five of their matches at the 2026 World Cup and were competing in their eighth consecutive tournament. Kylian Mbappé was the center of the attack, with seven goals in five games, and that output has given France a finishing edge few sides can match when the game tightens late.

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That is where the matchup mattered most. Morocco needed the match to stay compact, physical and low-scoring, because France can turn one lapse into a decisive chance. If Morocco could keep its structure intact, deny Mbappé time between the lines and force France to attack a crowded box instead of open grass, the upset probability would rise. If France found early space in transition, the game would tilt toward inevitability.

The broader form lines pointed the same way. Morocco entered unbeaten and confident, but France had already swept through every test in the tournament and carried the deeper scoring threat. That contrast made Boston less a rematch in name than a test of whether Morocco could make France play at its pace for 90 minutes. If not, France’s route toward another title remained firmly in its own hands.