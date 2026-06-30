France inflation cools to 2.0% in June, easing ECB pressure

France's June inflation eased to 2.0%, a cooler-than-expected reading that backs the view the ECB's price fight is losing intensity.

France’s inflation cooled in June, with preliminary data from INSEE showing consumer prices up 1.8% from a year earlier and the euro-zone harmonized measure at 2.0%, below a 2.3% forecast in a Reuters poll and down from 2.8% in May. The reading marked the first slowdown this year and pushed French inflation back near the European Central Bank’s target zone after a recent rebound.

INSEE said the decline was driven mainly by a sharp slowdown in energy prices, especially petroleum products. Even so, petroleum-product prices were still estimated to be 11.2% higher than a year earlier in June, after a 16.6% increase in May, showing that the easing reflected a slower pace of price gains rather than a collapse in fuel costs. INSEE’s provisional note also pointed to slower inflation in services, food and manufactured goods.

The data matter beyond France because the country is the euro zone’s second-largest economy and one of the key inputs into the bloc’s inflation picture. The ECB uses the harmonized consumer-price measure, known as HICP, to compare national inflation rates across the currency union. That makes France’s 2.0% reading an early signal for policymakers in Frankfurt am Main, where the central bank raised its three key interest rates by 25 basis points on 11 June and said it remained committed to keeping inflation stable at its 2% target in the medium term.

For investors, the June number looked softer than expected across the board. Economists had expected 2.3%, with individual forecasts ranging from 2.2% to 2.8%, a spread that shows how little consensus there was around the path of prices. The gap between forecast and outcome suggests disinflation may be reasserting itself faster than many market participants anticipated, even if the picture is still uneven and heavily influenced by energy.

France entered the summer with a weaker growth backdrop as well. INSEE’s dashboard showed the economy contracted 0.1% in the first quarter of 2026, while household confidence in June stood at 84. That combination of softer inflation and subdued activity will be watched closely by euro-zone officials, global markets and U.S. companies that sell into Europe, where demand has been fragile even as the inflation surge that began in 2022 has faded sharply. INSEE said French inflation had fallen from above 6% at the start of 2023 to below 1% in February 2025, underscoring how much price pressure has already been wrung out of the economy.