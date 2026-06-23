France-Iraq World Cup match delayed by lightning in Philadelphia

Lightning stopped France and Iraq at halftime in Philadelphia, turning a 1-0 France lead into a nearly two-hour test of patience, preparation and tournament logistics.

A wet field and a lightning alert sent France back to warmups after halftime, then held the match nearly two hours at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. France had led Iraq 1-0 when the suspension came, with Kylian Mbappé scoring in his 100th international appearance for Les Bleus.

The delay forced fans to clear the seating bowl or shelter inside the stadium as thunderstorms moved through the Philadelphia area. A restart initially expected around 7:00 p.m. ET slipped again when the lightning threat lingered, leaving players, coaches and officials waiting to see when the second half could safely begin.

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For France, the stoppage was more than an inconvenience. It disrupted a rhythm built on Mbappé’s first-half goal and turned the match into a test of readiness after a long break in play. For Iraq, the pause offered time to reset tactically, but it also underscored how quickly a game can shift when severe weather overrides the scoreboard.

The interruption was the first weather-related disruption in Philadelphia during this World Cup, even as the city is set to host six matches in the 2026 tournament. Lincoln Financial Field, also known as Philadelphia Stadium, opened in 2003 and is home to the Philadelphia Eagles, but on this night it became a reminder of how exposed summer soccer in the United States can be to storms.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The episode sharpened the practical questions surrounding a global tournament spread across American venues in thunderstorm season. A one-goal margin, a crowded calendar and a stadium full of waiting spectators left little margin for error once lightning entered the picture. In Philadelphia, the restart became a stress test for player conditioning, sideline decisions and the fairness of resuming a match after such a long interruption.