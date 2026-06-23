France-Iraq World Cup match delayed over two hours by storms in Philadelphia

Storms sent fans sheltering and halted France-Iraq for 2 hours, 10 minutes, offering an early stress test for U.S. World Cup operations.

A halftime storm halted France-Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field for 2 hours and 10 minutes, turning Philadelphia’s first World Cup weather delay into a live test of fan safety and crowd control. Heavy rain, strong wind and a tornado threat rolled into the area just as France led 1-0 on Kylian Mbappé’s goal, forcing officials to stop play and push thousands of spectators toward shelter.

The interruption exposed how fragile the schedule can be when major international matches land in the middle of the U.S. severe-weather season. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Philadelphia area, warning of wind gusts up to 60 mph and possible hail. Before kickoff, fans were told to seek shelter, a jumbotron message warned of the approaching storm, and Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Festival was temporarily closed because of inclement weather.

The match eventually restarted and France finished with a 3-0 win, but the delay stood out for more than the score line. It was the first weather-related delay of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, according to the Associated Press, the first time in at least several decades that a World Cup match was stopped midgame because of inclement weather. The long pause came at halftime, when a routine break became a prolonged operational challenge for stadium officials, security staff and transit planners moving a crowd of 68,324.

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That crowd was part of a tournament already drawing record-scale attention. FIFA said the 2026 World Cup had brought in 1,309,652 supporters by June 16, and Philadelphia Stadium, FIFA’s tournament name for Lincoln Financial Field, was hosting one of the event’s more closely watched group-stage matches. FIFA’s preview said France and Iraq were meeting for the first time at World Cup level, with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. in Philadelphia, 11:00 p.m. in Paris and midnight in Baghdad.

For U.S. host cities, the Philadelphia delay is a warning as much as a weather story. Summer thunderstorms are predictable enough to plan for, but this match showed that success will depend on how quickly stadiums communicate, where fans are routed, and how seamlessly schedules recover when the sky turns severe. In that sense, the first storm interruption of the tournament was also one of its most revealing.