France marks Bastille Day with record parade honoring Ukraine support

France put Ukraine at the center of its Bastille Day parade, sending 500 Coalition of the Willing troops and Ukrainian soldiers down the Champs-Élysées.

France turned its Bastille Day parade into a display of allied resolve on Tuesday, with around 500 soldiers from the 35-country Coalition of the Willing marching down the Champs-Élysées alongside Ukrainian troops for the first time. The ceremony placed European backing for Kyiv at the center of a national ritual that France used to signal support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The parade featured nearly 6,700 troops, 98 aircraft, 31 helicopters and 315 vehicles in one of the largest military displays in the holiday’s modern history. Aircraft from 11 European countries joined the flyover, and Ukrainian pilots took part in the aerial display as the route ran from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde. French officials framed the event as a symbol of Europe’s strategic awakening, using the spectacle to show that support for Ukraine was not limited to speeches in conference rooms.

The timing underscored that message. A Coalition of the Willing summit was held in Paris on July 13, 2026, the day before the parade, and about 30 leaders attended the Bastille Day event in the French capital. That sequence gave the celebrations a clear diplomatic edge: a summit to coordinate policy, followed by a military pageant that broadcast the result in full public view.

MikeSibthorp via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Emmanuel Macron said the message was one of defending peace, freedom and the rule of law, and argued that Europe must be ready to fight to defend them if necessary. For Macron, the ceremony also carried an end-of-era note, with this Bastille Day parade described as his last in office. The political symbolism stretched beyond France, with the presence of coalition troops and Ukrainian forces signaling to U.S. allies that Europe is trying to project unity, share the burden of Ukraine support and show it can still organize around collective security.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille in 1789 and has been celebrated as France’s national holiday since 1880. This year, France used that legacy not as pageantry alone, but as a public demonstration that its view of European security now runs through the war in Ukraine.