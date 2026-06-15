France protests as schoolgirl killing exposes ignored warning signs

A girl's killing in southwestern France has fueled protests after officials said her suspected abductor had already been flagged in multiple child sex abuse complaints.

France’s outrage over the killing of 11-year-old Lyhanna Rameau Bernard has turned into a wider indictment of the justice system after authorities said the man accused of abducting her had already been flagged in earlier complaints involving young girls. The case has raised a blunt question across the country: how many warning signs were known, and why were they not acted on sooner?

Lyhanna went missing after school on May 29 in Fleurance, a town in southwestern France near Toulouse. Her body was found a week later in a disused grain silo about 15 kilometers from her home. The main suspect, identified in reporting as 41-year-old Jérôme Barella, is the father of one of her classmates. Investigators said surveillance footage showed him with Lyhanna on the afternoon she disappeared, and reporting said he later admitted giving her a lift.

Officials say Barella had faced multiple earlier allegations involving minors. A complaint filed in August 2025 accused him of repeated rape of a 10-year-old girl between September 2024 and May 2025, and medical evidence reportedly supported that claim. Even so, he had not been questioned by police before Lyhanna disappeared. Earlier complaints dated back to at least December 2017 and January 2022. One 2017 case was dropped in 2018 after the girl said she had consented, while a 2022 complaint was dismissed in 2024 for lack of evidence.

The failures have fueled anger well beyond Gers department, with protests spreading across France. More than 60,000 people demonstrated nationwide on June 8, including nearly 3,000 in Paris, while about 6,000 joined a silent march in Fleurance the day before. Many carried portraits of Lyhanna and white flowers. Her parents, Martial Bernard and Charly Rameau, took part in the march, which local officials attended but national politicians did not, at the family’s request.

The political fallout has been swift. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin apologized to Lyhanna’s family on behalf of the judicial system, said he was furious over the failures, and ordered prosecutors to review all child sexual-violence complaints in France, about 70,000 cases, by July 14. Emmanuel Macron called the lapses unacceptable. Darmanin also said he would personally meet public prosecutors and that no senior magistrate would go on holiday until the review was underway.

The case has sharpened a broader debate over whether France has the staff and resources to confront sexual violence against children. One comparison cited in the debate puts France at about three prosecutors per 100,000 inhabitants, far below a European average of 12.2. Prosecutors and magistrates have warned that delays and shortages are structural, not isolated, while the mother of the 10-year-old complainant against Barella says she will sue the French state and the justice minister for gross negligence.