France to phase out non-quantum-safe security products by 2027

France will stop certifying non-quantum-safe security products from 2027, pushing vendors and critical industries to upgrade before harvest-now, decrypt-later threats bite.

France’s cybersecurity agency said it will stop certifying security products that do not use quantum-resistant encryption, turning a technical standards change into a sweeping procurement and sovereignty test. The phased shift begins in 2027 and is meant to push businesses toward quantum-safe products by 2030.

At the France Quantum conference on Tuesday, ANSSI chief of staff Samih Souissi framed the move as more than an encryption update. He tied it to governance, industrial planning, regulation and sovereignty, signaling that post-quantum migration is now being treated as a national-security issue as much as a technology refresh.

Because ANSSI approval is required for products used by French government agencies and critical infrastructure, the policy is likely to ripple through suppliers, banks, telecoms, cloud providers and public services that depend on certified systems. Vendors that want access to that market will need quantum-safe road maps now, or risk being shut out as the rules harden.

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The urgency comes from a specific threat: attackers can capture encrypted data today and wait for quantum computers powerful enough to break current protections, a tactic often described as harvest now, decrypt later. ANSSI says post-quantum cryptography is the most promising way to guard against that risk, and its 2025 guidance already pointed to 2027 as the point when products without it would no longer be accepted at the qualification-entry stage.

The French move also lands inside a broader industrial push. France’s national quantum strategy sits within the France 2030 program and is carried out with DGA, ANR, Bpifrance, CNRS, CEA, Inria, CNES and LNE. In May 2026, Emmanuel Macron announced an additional 1.55 billion euros for quantum and semiconductor development, including 1 billion euros for quantum technologies. Reuters also reported that France is backing quantum technology with a 3 billion euro plan.

Photo by AMORIE SAM

Industry executives at the conference underscored how quickly the transition is accelerating. Capgemini’s Pascal Brier said demand for quantum-safe products is already growing. IBM’s Jerry Chow said the threat could emerge by the mid-2030s. OVHcloud’s Fanny Bouton said companies face pressure to satisfy ANSSI, the European Commission and U.S. NIST at the same time.

For Europe’s vendors and public operators, France’s decision is more than a compliance update. It is an early warning that quantum readiness is becoming a condition for market access, and that the cost of waiting will fall hardest on the institutions that can least afford a break in trust.