France weighs response after Burkina Faso cuts diplomatic ties

Burkina Faso broke with France after accusing Paris of neo-colonial meddling, deepening a Sahel realignment now pulling Ouagadougou toward Russia.

Burkina Faso severed diplomatic relations with France effective immediately, and Paris said the next day it was weighing reciprocal measures while urging French nationals in the country to exercise heightened vigilance.

The rupture caps years of deterioration rooted in security failures, sovereignty disputes and Burkina Faso’s accusation that its former colonial ruler had kept interfering across the Sahel. The junta in Ouagadougou said France had shown “blatant neo-colonial ambitions and active support for subversive networks and terrorists,” a charge France rejected as unfounded.

The break also reflects how far Captain Ibrahim Traore has pushed the country away from Western partners since the Sept. 30, 2022 coup that ousted interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. Traore, then 34, took over as interim leader and has steered Burkina Faso toward a more overtly nationalist line, while drawing closer to Russia and other anti-Western partners.

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The diplomatic split had been building long before Friday’s announcement on state television. Burkina Faso ended its military accord with France in January 2023 and ordered French troops to leave within one month, forcing the withdrawal of about 400 French special forces in early 2023. It also asked France to recall its ambassador in 2023 and expelled three French diplomats in 2024.

Those steps stripped away the practical machinery that had once made France one of Burkina Faso’s main external security partners. Any further rupture now risks disrupting consular support, the movement of personnel and any future talks over security assistance, development aid or the status of French citizens and assets in the country.

Source: washingtonpost.com

The broader significance reaches well beyond one bilateral dispute. France’s influence has been collapsing across the Sahel as junta-led governments cast French involvement as neo-colonial and blame it for failing to stop Islamist insurgencies. With jihadist violence still worsening in the region, Burkina Faso’s break signals that the ruling military leadership is prepared to absorb diplomatic costs in order to consolidate a new political alignment at home and abroad.