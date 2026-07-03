Francesca Hong enters Wisconsin governor race, testing democratic socialism in swing state

Francesca Hong’s run for Wisconsin governor put democratic socialism on trial in a battleground where Republicans see a ready-made attack line.

Francesca Hong entered Wisconsin’s governor’s race on Sept. 17, 2025, pushing a self-described democratic socialist into an open-seat contest that will help define whether the label can travel beyond deep-blue cities. Hong became the fifth Democrat in the field after Gov. Tony Evers said on July 24, 2025, that he would not seek a third term.

The race is unfolding in a state where the margins have been tight enough to keep both parties on edge. Wisconsin’s Democratic primary is set for Aug. 11, 2026, and the general election is Nov. 3, 2026. Evers won reelection in 2022 with 51.1% of the vote to Tim Michels’ 47.9%, and Wisconsin has not had a third-term governor since Tommy Thompson, making the 2026 contest unusually open and politically loaded.

Hong has built her profile around a distinctly Madison political identity. She represents Wisconsin’s 76th Assembly District, took office on Jan. 4, 2021, and is identified as the first Asian American member of the Wisconsin Legislature. She also sits in the Wisconsin Legislative Socialist Caucus, a label that gives her campaign both clarity and risk in a state where Republicans will try to make every race about the national mood.

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Her agenda leans hard into working-class economics: universal child care, paid leave, public education and a shift away from Wisconsin’s voucher system. Hong has centered affordability and grassroots politics, with supporters pointing to small-dollar fundraising and a campaign built around everyday costs rather than ideological branding. That message is designed to reach voters beyond the activist left, especially families squeezed by child care bills, housing costs and uneven school funding.

The problem for Hong is that the same label that energizes progressives can also become a liability in a battleground where Republicans are eager to nationalize the race. Critics argue that “democratic socialist” gives the GOP an easy line of attack with swing voters who may like her economic agenda but not the brand attached to it. That tension will shape the Democratic primary first and then the general election if Hong advances.

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With a crowded Democratic field and a governor’s office open for the first time in years, Hong’s candidacy has become an early test of whether Wisconsin voters will reward a left-wing economic message even when it is wrapped in the language of socialism. The answer will matter far beyond Madison, because both parties are likely to use the race as a proxy for the political direction of the state.