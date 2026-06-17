Francine Beppu’s cause of death revealed as suicide in Honolulu

Francine Beppu, 43, died at her Honolulu home, and the medical examiner ruled suicide by hanging after toxicology found amphetamine and alcohol.

Francine Beppu’s death has hit hardest because she was remembered not only as a reality-TV personality but as one of the rare public faces of lesbian life on mainstream television. The Honolulu Medical Examiner ruled that the 43-year-old died by hanging at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 17, and toxicology testing found amphetamine and alcohol in her system.

Beppu reached a national audience through Showtime’s The Real L Word, the nine-episode, one-hour series that ran from 2010 to 2012 and followed a group of real-life Los Angeles lesbians through work, relationships and daily life. Beppu appeared in Seasons 2 and 3, and one of her most memorable moments came in the Season 2 finale, The Pieces Fall Into Place, which aired July 31, 2011, when she was shown bracing to come out to her mother. For many viewers, that made her part of a series that filled a narrow but important gap in representation at the time.

Her influence extended beyond television. The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation described Beppu as a board member and advisory council member with more than 17 years of experience in new-business and growth strategy across entertainment, media and technology. The foundation also credited her with hosting Shaka and Shine: Aloha With Pride and Honolulu Pride: Aloha With Pride, programs that highlighted LGBTQ history and culture in Hawaii.

That combination of visibility and community work helps explain why her death resonates beyond fans of reality television. Beppu was part of a series that presented lesbian lives to a mainstream audience at a time when such stories were still rare on American television, and she later carried that visibility into LGBTQ advocacy in Hawaii. Her public role gave many viewers and community members a sense of recognition that was still uncommon in entertainment.

Beppu’s family has asked for privacy and said plans to celebrate her life will be announced later. In a landscape where LGBTQ representation has expanded, her death is a reminder of how meaningful those earlier, limited windows on screen could be, and how closely audiences connected those stories to the people living them.