Frankie Dettori hospitalized after car crash in Newmarket

Frankie Dettori broke several ribs and a thumb when another car hit his vehicle in Newmarket, leaving the 55-year-old in hospital. The crash sidelined one of racing’s biggest names before a planned Doncaster appearance.

Frankie Dettori was hospitalized after a car crash in Newmarket, Suffolk, on Wednesday evening that left the 55-year-old former champion jockey with several broken ribs and a broken thumb. Another vehicle hit the rear passenger side of the car he was driving, sending it spinning and flipping before emergency services arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

His management, H Talent Management, said Dettori is staying in hospital for scans, observation and further tests. The injuries are significant for a rider whose career has stretched more than 35 years and who remains one of horse racing’s most recognizable figures, both on and off the track.

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The crash also disrupts a calendar that had already placed Dettori back at the center of British racing attention. He was due to feature in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster in September 2026, an event that would have kept his name prominent during a late-season spotlight race built around retired riders and racing personalities.

Dettori’s connection to Newmarket makes the latest accident especially stark. In June 2000, he survived a light aircraft crash in the town that killed pilot Patrick Mackey, a reminder that some of the most serious moments in his public life have unfolded around the same racing heartland where his career was built.

Paul Friel from Guildford, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

His profile has remained unusually large for a retired champion. A victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2023 had been described as his last appearance in British racing, yet talk of a return kept him relevant to a sport that still leans on his visibility, name recognition and long history with major meetings. For racing, his absence now removes one of the few figures who can still draw attention far beyond the usual audience.