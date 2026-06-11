Frasers launches $2.3 billion takeover bid for Hugo Boss

Frasers has made a cash bid for the Hugo Boss shares it does not own, a move that sent the German label up about 7% and sharpened takeover pressure in fashion.

Frasers Group has moved to take full control of Hugo Boss with a cash offer for the 73.94% of the German label it does not already own, a bid that values those shares at about €1.978 billion and lifted the stock about 7%. The approach is more than a market pop: it is a cross-border retail power play that would give Mike Ashley’s empire tighter grip over a premium brand already inside its orbit.

Frasers is offering €38 a share, a 4% premium to Hugo Boss’s June 10 close of €36.46 and to its three-month volume-weighted average price of €36.41. The offer is not subject to a minimum acceptance threshold, although it still needs merger-control clearances, and Frasers expects completion in the second half of 2026. The company said it held 18,347,461 Hugo Boss shares, equal to 26.06% of share capital and 26.58% of voting rights, along with a significant amount of sold put options over the stock.

The bid also sits within German takeover rules that could force Frasers to make a mandatory offer if its stake reaches 30% or more. That matters because Frasers already wields influence without owning the whole business, and full control would give it a stronger hand over sourcing, distribution and brand strategy at a time when global fashion is under pressure from weaker consumer demand. Hugo Boss shares are roughly half their level of three years ago, a sign that investors had already been reassessing the company’s growth prospects before the offer landed.

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Hugo Boss said the approach was unsolicited and not coordinated with the company. Its managing board and supervisory board said they would thoroughly examine the offer and issue a reasoned statement after Frasers publishes its offer document. The company’s 2025 annual report showed group sales of €4.3 billion and EBIT of €391 million, while its strategic framework through 2028 is called CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN.

For Frasers, Hugo Boss is more than another holding. The retailer said it is one of the group’s top five brands and a key brand partner, extending a portfolio that already includes Sports Direct and House of Fraser, and stakes in Asos, Debenhams and Currys. Frasers said chief executive Michael Murray did not participate in the board discussion or decision on the offer, and it said it remains supportive of chairman Stephan Sturm and chief executive Daniel Grieder despite previously saying it no longer had confidence in Sturm. The bid leaves open whether Frasers wants a clean acquisition, a strategic foothold or simply more leverage over a legacy label whose value looks fragile in a weaker consumer market.