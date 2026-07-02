Fraunces Tavern to host July 4 open house for America 250

Fraunces Tavern will mark July 4 with a traditional open house tied to Sail4th 250, turning a lower Manhattan landmark into a staged window on Revolutionary history.

Fraunces Tavern Museum will hold its traditional open house on July 4, 2026, linking the lower Manhattan landmark’s Revolutionary-era past to Sail4th 250, the ship parade scheduled in New York Harbor. The event puts one of New York City’s oldest historic sites back in the center of the city’s Independence Day ritual, where history is both preserved and performed for crowds looking to celebrate America 250.

At 54 Pearl Street, on the corner of Broad Street, Fraunces Tavern stands as a National Historic Landmark and museum with a history that spans the pre-Revolution, Revolutionary War and post-Revolution periods. The museum describes the site as the epicenter of Patriot activity in New York City during the American Revolutionary era, and names George Washington, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, John Jay, Henry Knox, Paul Revere, Benjamin Tallmadge and the New York Sons of Liberty as figures who met and dined there.

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The National Park Service says the building served as Washington’s headquarters and later as a venue for peace negotiations with the British. Its timeline materials also place one of the site’s defining scenes in December 1783, when Washington said farewell to his officers at Fraunces Tavern before traveling to Annapolis, Maryland, to resign his commission. That farewell remains one of the most durable pieces of Revolutionary memory attached to the address.

Billy Hathorn (talk) via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The tavern’s power lies in that mix of documented history and carefully packaged legend. The museum says Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr dined together there one week before their famous duel, a detail that keeps the building tethered to the drama of the founding era. In the museum’s telling, Fraunces Tavern is not only a relic of the past but also a place where Revolutionary history is interpreted for the public, in keeping with its mission to preserve and explain that era through education. On July 4, that mission will meet a very modern appetite for patriotic spectacle, with the tavern promising visitors a chance to step into a story that New Yorkers have been retelling for generations.