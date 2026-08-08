Freddie Woodward reveals porn addiction struggle, experts explain warning signs

Freddie Woodward’s account of compulsive porn use sits inside a bigger medical debate over CSBD, warning signs and how to get help.

Former Team GB diver Freddie Woodward, who competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, has said he was first exposed to pornography as a child, around age 11 or 12, and that he felt “dirty” because of it. He later said he was “addicted to porn while training for the Olympics,” had been “hooked on porn for 10 years,” and at one point was visiting X-rated sites up to ten times a day.

What Woodward’s story shows

Woodward’s account follows a pattern clinicians recognize: secrecy, escalation and interference with normal life. He has said the habit affected his ability to revise and focus, and that recovery began when he stopped treating the issue as a shame-based secret. After speaking about it, he said he was able to focus better.

Woodward’s experience also fits a broader sports context: New Zealand Olympic 1500m runner Nick Willis publicly discussed pornography addiction in 2016 and said breaking the silence was worth it if it helped even one other person, adding that the problem was under control.

Why clinicians use different language

In medical settings, many specialists increasingly prefer the term compulsive sexual behaviour disorder, or CSBD, rather than “porn addiction.” The World Health Organization added CSBD to the ICD-11 in 2019, giving clinicians a formal diagnostic category for people whose sexual behaviour becomes repetitive, hard to control and damaging.

The field is still evolving. A Frontiers in Psychiatry review published on 2025-07-03 describes the area as developing rapidly, which reflects continuing debate over terminology, diagnosis and treatment. In practice, that means people may hear different labels from different professionals, but the core question remains the same: is the behaviour out of control and causing harm?

Warning signs that should not be ignored

Practical warning signs go beyond moral discomfort. These include secrecy, isolation, moodiness and avoidance of responsibilities. The key issue is not frequency alone, but whether the behaviour starts displacing work, relationships, study or daily routines.

The signs Woodward described line up with that framework. He said he was using porn while training for the Olympics, that it was daily and compulsive, and that he was sending nude photos to strangers online “for a thrill.” When that kind of cycle starts to affect concentration, revision, sleep or relationships, clinicians generally treat it as a health issue rather than a question of willpower.

When to seek help

Treatment can include psychotherapy, support groups and medication in some cases. Help should be sought when urges feel out of control or are harming relationships, work or daily life.

NHS-linked services point people toward specialist assessment rather than self-diagnosis. South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust’s psychosexual service specialises in treating people with chronic and persistent sexual problems, offering assessment and treatment for individuals and couples where the main cause is psychological.

How to tell concern from crisis

A useful test is whether the behaviour is becoming compulsive and costly. If porn use is repeatedly overriding sleep, study, work, family time or financial priorities, the pattern is more serious than a passing habit. If the main symptom is guilt alone, especially guilt rooted in moral or religious beliefs, that does not automatically mean a disorder.

The online conversation often blurs moral panic with clinical language. CSBD is about loss of control and impairment, not simply disapproval of porn use. A person can be distressed without meeting the threshold for a disorder, and someone can be highly functional while still needing help if the behaviour is escalating or secretive.

What recovery can look like

Woodward’s account points to one of the most common first steps in recovery: breaking secrecy. He has said he improved once he stopped hiding the problem and spoke about it openly. That aligns with the basic structure of care used by clinicians and support services, which usually starts with assessment, then moves to therapy, peer support or, when needed, medication.

For people who see themselves in these warning signs, the practical path is straightforward. Book an appointment with a GP or a sexual health or psychosexual service, describe the behaviour plainly, and focus on the effects: missed work, lost sleep, relationship conflict, failed attempts to stop and repeated relapse. That gives clinicians something concrete to work with.