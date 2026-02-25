Fresh Snowfall Adds to Northeast’s Winter Accumulation

Another round of snow blankets the Northeast US, compounding already significant accumulations and challenging residents with persistent piles and ongoing travel disruptions.

A new wave of snow swept across the Northeast United States this week, compounding the region’s already substantial accumulations and leaving communities to contend with both fresh blankets and towering remnants from the previous storm. The latest round of wintry weather has prolonged travel disruptions, strained municipal resources, and reinforced the Northeast’s challenging winter season.

New Snow on Top of Old Piles

The Associated Press reported that significant snowfall returned to major cities like New York and Boston, just days after a previous system left large piles still lining streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. Residents in urban and rural areas alike are facing the dual challenge of clearing new snow while managing the lingering aftermath of earlier storms. In many neighborhoods, snowbanks have grown so high that visibility is reduced at intersections, and walking paths remain narrow or impassable.

Municipal crews in cities such as Boston and Providence have been working around the clock to clear main roads and public spaces.

Many communities are running low on road salt and fuel for plows.

Side streets and residential areas are expected to see longer wait times for snow removal as priorities shift to critical infrastructure.

According to NOAA’s National Snowfall Analysis, snow totals in parts of the Northeast have already exceeded seasonal averages, with some locations recording double-digit accumulations in February alone.

Travel and Infrastructure Disruptions

The renewed snowfall has compounded difficulties for commuters, with flight delays reported at major airports such as Newark Liberty International and Boston Logan. Public transit systems are operating on modified schedules, and numerous school districts across New York and New England announced closures or shifts to remote learning days. The snow has also caused sporadic power outages as heavy accumulation weighs down tree branches and utility lines.

State transportation agencies have urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel due to slick roads and low visibility.

Crews are prioritizing highways and emergency routes for plowing and de-icing.

For those traveling by car, local authorities recommend consulting up-to-date winter weather advisories before heading out. The National Weather Service’s Boston/Norton office continues to issue real-time updates on conditions and storm impacts.

Community Response and Resilience

Despite the hardships, Northeast residents are showing trademark resilience in the face of persistent winter weather. Neighbors have been seen helping each other shovel driveways and dig out vehicles. Many cities have implemented emergency parking bans to facilitate more efficient snow clearing, while businesses adapt by offering remote work options or adjusting hours of operation.

According to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, the current pace of snowfall is notable not only for its impact but also for its potential to challenge regional records if the pattern continues into March. The agency’s Climate at a Glance charts allow users to compare this season’s totals to historical averages for each state in the region.

Looking Ahead

Meteorologists warn that the Northeast’s active storm track may persist into early spring, with additional snow events possible as temperatures remain below average. Residents are urged to monitor forecasts, conserve supplies, and exercise caution during cleanup efforts to prevent injury.

With winter far from over, the Northeast’s experience underscores the importance of preparedness, neighborly cooperation, and adaptability during a season that continues to test both infrastructure and community spirit.