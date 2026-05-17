Fresno Tops San Jose in Best Summer Travel Destinations

A new report places Fresno ahead of San Jose among the best U.S. summer travel destinations, highlighting California’s diverse tourism appeal.

Fresno has ranked higher than San Jose in a newly released list of the Best Summer Travel Destinations in the United States, reflecting the Central Valley city's growing profile as a vacation hotspot. The report, highlighted by yourcentralvalley.com, spotlights how California’s inland destinations are gaining recognition alongside more traditional coastal cities.

Fresno Outranks San Jose in National Survey

The annual rankings, compiled by WalletHub, evaluated more than 100 of America's largest cities based on factors such as travel costs, local attractions, weather, and safety. Notably, Fresno County’s tourism data show that the area attracts millions of visitors each year, with top draws including Yosemite National Park gateways, food festivals, and outdoor recreation.

Fresno ranked higher than San Jose in the 2024 WalletHub analysis, surprising some travel experts given San Jose’s larger population and proximity to Silicon Valley.

ranked higher than in the 2024 WalletHub analysis, surprising some travel experts given San Jose’s larger population and proximity to Silicon Valley. The study considered metrics such as average airfare, hotel prices, weather, and the number of attractions, positioning Fresno as a cost-effective and activity-rich option for summer travelers.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Fresno’s population is just over half a million, making it one of the largest cities in California’s interior. In contrast, San Jose is larger, with over 980,000 residents, yet its higher travel costs and congestion may have contributed to its lower ranking for summer travel value.

What Makes Fresno a Standout for Summer Tourists?

WalletHub’s methodology favored cities that offer a strong blend of affordability and attractions. Fresno’s strengths include:

Proximity to three national parks—Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon

Lower average hotel and airfare costs compared to major metropolitan areas

Family-friendly events and cultural festivals during the summer months

Visitor statistics from the Fresno County tourism office show steady year-over-year growth in both domestic and international arrivals, with summer being the peak season. This is supported by data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which lists California as one of the top states for domestic summer travel.

San Jose’s Appeal and Challenges

While San Jose remains a leading destination for business travelers and tech tourism, summer leisure travelers may be deterred by higher accommodation costs and less direct access to outdoor attractions. San Jose’s visitor statistics indicate strong year-round tourism, but the city’s summer value proposition lags behind Fresno’s in this year’s rankings.

San Jose offers renowned museums, sports venues, and cultural events, but average hotel prices and living costs are among the highest in the country.

Proximity to the coast is offset by Bay Area traffic congestion and higher travel demand in summer months.

Still, San Jose’s role as a tech hub and gateway to Silicon Valley continues to attract business and international tourists, particularly outside the peak summer leisure season.

Analysis: California’s Diverse Tourism Landscape

Fresno’s higher ranking this year illustrates how travelers are seeking alternative destinations that combine affordability, outdoor adventure, and authentic local experiences. The shift is part of a broader trend where travelers are looking beyond big cities and coastal hotspots for their summer getaways.

As more tourists explore California’s interior cities, local economies benefit from increased spending and hospitality demand. Both Fresno and San Jose remain key players in the state’s tourism market, each offering unique experiences for different types of visitors.

For those planning summer travel, Fresno’s rise in national rankings underscores the value and variety available in California’s heartland, while San Jose continues to attract those seeking urban excitement and tech culture. With travel trends evolving, both cities are likely to adapt their offerings to appeal to a broad range of visitors in the seasons ahead.