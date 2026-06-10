Frisco track meet stabbing ends in murder conviction of teen

A seat dispute at Frisco ISD’s Kuykendall Stadium left 17-year-old Austin Metcalf dead and ended with Karmelo Anthony convicted of murder.

What began as a district track meet inside Frisco ISD’s Kuykendall Stadium ended with a 17-year-old dead and a murder conviction that is likely to reverberate through school safety debates across North Texas. Jurors found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf after the April 2, 2025 stabbing in Frisco, Texas, turning a routine student-athletics event into one of the region’s most closely watched youth violence cases.

The confrontation involved two 17-year-old student athletes. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the dispute began over a seat in the stadium, and an arrest report said Anthony told police, “I did it,” while also claiming he acted in self-defense. Police charged Anthony with murder after the stabbing, and the case quickly drew attention because it unfolded in a school setting where families expect supervision, structure and a basic sense of safety.

That expectation is what makes the case so consequential for public institutions. Frisco ISD Athletics maintains historical results going back to the 2015-16 school year, a reminder that Kuykendall Stadium is not a one-off venue but part of a regular system of school competition. The fact that a fatal stabbing happened during a standard district track meet has already sharpened questions about how schools manage crowd flow, seating disputes, adult monitoring and conflict response at youth events.

Anthony was later released after a judge lowered his bond from $1 million, a move that added to the scrutiny surrounding the case as it moved through pretrial proceedings into 2026. NBC 5 reported that Anthony’s family said they had been threatened and harassed after the arrest, while Austin Metcalf’s family held funeral or memorial services in the wake of the killing. The fallout spread far beyond the courtroom, placing both families under intense pressure and feeding a wider public debate over how communities respond when teenage conflict turns deadly.

The conviction leaves Frisco and other North Texas districts with a harder question than punishment alone: how to prevent a similar failure at another school event. The case is likely to push districts to revisit security at track meets, tighten supervision in crowded stadiums and confront the limits of informal assumptions that student athletics are automatically safe. In a setting built for competition, the verdict underscored how quickly trust in public school spaces can fracture.