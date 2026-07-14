From Accrington Stanley to England, Anthony Barry's rise under Tuchel

From Accrington Stanley’s Under-16s to England’s World Cup quarter-final staff, Anthony Barry’s path shows how elite football now prizes tactical expertise over star power.

England were preparing for a World Cup quarter-final against Norway with Anthony Barry visible on Thomas Tuchel’s staff, a reminder of how far a coach can rise without a major playing pedigree. Barry had been a lower-league footballer at Accrington Stanley in 2015, but he was already beginning to move into coaching with the club’s Under-16 side.

Barry’s route started much earlier, through the academies at Everton and Coventry City before he made his senior breakthrough at Accrington Stanley in the National League. After that, he spent three years as assistant manager at Wigan Athletic, the spell that became his coaching breakthrough and set him on a path toward the Premier League.

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Chelsea took him on as first-team coach in the summer of 2020 after Frank Lampard had been impressed by him on a UEFA Pro Licence course at St George’s Park. When Thomas Tuchel replaced Lampard in January 2021, Barry stayed on. Chelsea later said Barry remained part of the staff through the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup successes under Tuchel, cementing his reputation inside one of Europe’s most demanding environments.

The partnership did not end there. Barry worked with Tuchel again at Bayern Munich, and the pair reunited in the England setup in October 2024, when The Football Association announced Tuchel as England senior men’s head coach after an extensive search following Gareth Southgate’s departure after EURO 2024. Barry was named as assistant head coach, giving Tuchel a trusted lieutenant who had already worked under him at both Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Barry’s rise also reflects the modern market for elite coaching staff, where analysis, specialization and tactical trust can outweigh famous playing careers. He has also coached with the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal, showing the demand for assistants who can adapt across national teams and club setups alike. For England, that blend of international experience and club-level continuity has become a central part of the coaching structure around Tuchel as the team pushed deeper into the tournament.