Frontier Jet Hits Pedestrian on Denver Runway

A Frontier Airlines plane bound for Los Angeles struck a pedestrian on a Denver runway, raising questions about airport safety procedures.

A Frontier Airlines jet bound for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) struck a person on a runway at Denver International Airport (DEN), according to an aviation source cited by ABC News. The incident, which occurred on May 9, 2026, has prompted renewed scrutiny of runway safety protocols at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The pedestrian strike reportedly took place as the Frontier plane was preparing for departure. While ABC7 Los Angeles provided only preliminary information, the event underscores the ongoing risks associated with runway incursions—defined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as any unauthorized presence of vehicles, people, or aircraft on runways.

Denver International Airport, one of the top U.S. airports by passenger volume, frequently sees high levels of operations and aircraft movements, according to annual traffic statistics. The airport’s complex layout and multiple runways can make coordination challenging, particularly during busy periods.

Runway Safety Concerns

Runway incursions—including rare but serious pedestrian strikes—remain a focus for U.S. aviation authorities. The FAA tracks runway safety data and statistics, revealing that while most events involve vehicles or aircraft, incidents involving pedestrians, though uncommon, tend to result in severe consequences.

According to the FAA, U.S. airports reported over 1,900 runway incursions in 2023, with Category A and B events—those with potential for collision or actual collision—accounting for a small but critical share.

Pedestrian strikes typically trigger immediate investigation by both airport authorities and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which maintains a searchable database of aviation accidents.

Denver’s Safety Record and Ongoing Investigations

Denver International Airport has seen a steady flow of passengers and aircraft movements, with annual traffic statistics showing consistently high volumes. Despite this, the airport has maintained a relatively strong safety record, though recent events highlight the importance of continued vigilance.

The NTSB is expected to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pedestrian strike. This process typically involves reviewing airport surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses, and examining protocols for runway access and perimeter security.

What We Know So Far

Incident occurred May 9, 2026 at Denver International Airport

at Denver International Airport Frontier Airlines jet was bound for LAX

Pedestrian struck on runway , per ABC News aviation source

, per ABC News aviation source FAA and NTSB protocols will guide investigation

Analysis: Safety Procedures Under Review

This incident puts a spotlight on airport safety procedures, specifically those governing access to runways. The FAA maintains stringent guidelines for movement areas, but gaps can occur due to human error, communication breakdowns, or security lapses.

Denver’s status as a major hub means any incident has wider implications for the aviation industry. With runway safety a priority for both airlines and regulators, the findings from this event may prompt further procedural changes at Denver and other airports nationwide.

Looking Ahead

As investigations continue, authorities are likely to review perimeter security, staff training, and response protocols to minimize future risks. Runway incursions remain rare, but even a single event underscores the need for constant vigilance in airport operations.

For travelers and industry professionals, the main takeaway is that safety is a shared responsibility—requiring coordination between airport staff, airline crews, and regulatory bodies. As more details emerge from the NTSB and FAA, updates will inform ongoing improvements to runway safety practices across the U.S.