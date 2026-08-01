FTC clears IonQ’s purchase of SkyWater foundry business

The FTC cleared IonQ’s $1.8 billion SkyWater deal, letting the quantum firm move closer to owning U.S. chipmaking capacity. The purchase ties quantum ambitions to domestic semiconductor supply chains.

The Federal Trade Commission cleared IonQ’s $1.8 billion purchase of SkyWater Technology, removing the last major regulatory hurdle for a deal that would give the quantum-computing company direct access to semiconductor foundry capacity in the United States.

The approval matters because IonQ is not just buying a supplier. It is trying to move closer to the hardware stack itself, from quantum systems and software into fabrication, device development and the manufacturing know-how that can determine whether advanced computing products ever scale beyond lab systems. IonQ has described the combination as creating the “only vertically integrated full-stack quantum platform company,” a pitch that puts chipmaking at the center of its commercial strategy.

The transaction had been in motion for months. IonQ announced the planned acquisition on Jan. 26, 2026. SkyWater later disclosed in an April 24 SEC filing that the FTC had issued a second request, extending the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period as regulators dug further into the merger review. SkyWater stockholders approved the deal at a special meeting on May 8, and IonQ said on July 28 that it had received final regulatory approval to complete the acquisition.

The commission’s clearance suggests antitrust concerns did not outweigh the strategic case for the deal. FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said on July 31 that the commission granted early termination earlier in the week, though he did not prefer the outcome. Commissioner Mark R. Meador said in a separate July 31 statement that SkyWater is an American advanced semiconductor foundry. The split underscored how the agency weighed competition issues against the broader push to keep more advanced hardware capacity onshore.

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That larger policy backdrop matters. Washington has spent years trying to strengthen domestic semiconductor production after supply shocks exposed how dependent critical industries remain on overseas manufacturing. SkyWater says it is the largest exclusively U.S.-based semiconductor foundry, with headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota, and a facility in Kissimmee, Florida. Company materials say SkyWater will continue to serve customers as a U.S.-based semiconductor foundry after the deal closes, preserving a domestic manufacturing base even as ownership shifts.

For IonQ, the purchase is a bet that the next stage of quantum competition will not be won on algorithms alone. It will be won by firms that can control more of the physical supply chain, lock in manufacturing capacity and build domestic infrastructure before the market fully matures.