FTC lawsuit targets shell companies behind deceptive subscription apps

Shell companies and payment middlemen helped deceptive subscription apps keep resurfacing, even as the FTC says consumers lost $3.5 billion to imposter scams in 2025.

The FTC’s new lawsuit puts a familiar loophole under the microscope: subscription app operators can allegedly use shell companies, payment processors and quick relaunches to keep reaching consumers after complaints pile up. The case points to a fraud model built for repetition, where one business name can disappear while another takes its place and the money keeps moving.

That strategy matters because the losses are enormous. On June 15, 2026, the FTC said consumers reported losing $3.5 billion to imposter scams in 2025, nearly triple the level reported in 2020. The agency has framed that surge as part of a broader fraud environment in which deceptive enrollment, hidden recurring charges and hard-to-cancel subscriptions all feed the same pipeline of consumer harm.

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The commission has spent the past two years tightening the rules around that business model. On October 16, 2024, it announced its final click-to-cancel rule, which requires sellers to make cancellation as easy as sign-up and applies to almost all negative-option programs in any media. The FTC said it received more than 16,000 public comments before finalizing the rule, and most provisions were scheduled to take effect 180 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Enforcement has followed the rulemaking. In June 2025, the FTC said Paddle.com Market Limited and its subsidiary, Paddle.com, Inc., would pay $5 million and be permanently banned from processing payments for tech-support telemarketers. The agency alleged Paddle enabled deceptive foreign operators to access the U.S. credit-card system, a warning sign that payment infrastructure can be as important to a scam as the app itself.

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The commission also moved against payment facilitators that kept violating prior orders. In May 2026, it said a federal judge ordered Cliq Inc. and its operators to pay $6.5 million in sanctions for violating a 2015 federal court order. Together, those cases show regulators trying to reach beyond the storefront and into the financial plumbing that lets deceptive businesses survive repeated takedowns.

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Christopher Mufarrige and the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection have cast that work as part of the agency’s core mission. The bureau says it collects consumer reports, investigates companies and individuals that break the law, sues violators and develops rules for a fair marketplace. The FTC also continues to direct consumers to report fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, while refund programs remain available in cases the agency resolves.