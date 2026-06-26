FTC warns debt settlement can damage credit and trigger fees

A borrower with $45,000 in card debt may see fast relief promised, but the FTC says debt settlement can hurt credit, add fees and leave taxes on forgiven balances.

The Federal Trade Commission said a federal court temporarily halted a July 2025 debt-relief scheme that targeted seniors, including veterans, and falsely claimed it could cut debt by up to 75% or more. The case sits at the center of a broader warning from federal regulators: debt settlement can look like a shortcut, but it can also damage credit, trigger late fees and penalty APRs, and leave consumers exposed to deceptive promises.

That warning lands at a time when credit card debt remains stubbornly high. The Federal Reserve said consumer credit rose 2.4% in 2025, while revolving credit increased 3.4%. In its current G.19 release, the Fed put credit card plans at 20.90% for all accounts and 22.15% for accounts assessed interest. One recent market summary put U.S. revolving credit card debt at about $1.23 trillion in the third quarter of 2025 and about $1.28 trillion by the end of 2025, underscoring why borrowers are searching for relief.

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For a consumer carrying $45,000 in credit card balances, the tradeoffs are stark. Debt settlement may reduce principal, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says many lenders and collectors do not negotiate individually with settlement companies and instead follow standard policies on how much debt can be forgiven after missed payments. The CFPB also warns that debt settlement can be risky and that many lenders do not negotiate with debt settlement firms at all. The process can take two to four years, and forgiven debt can create a tax bill depending on the circumstances.

The FTC says legitimate debt help should not promise guaranteed results, and consumers should be skeptical of any service that says it can quickly erase accurate negative information from a credit report. The agency also says for-profit firms that sell debt relief by phone cannot charge fees before they actually settle or reduce debt. That matters because some firms have also made illegal upfront charges or deceptive promises, the kinds of conduct the FTC has pursued in enforcement actions.

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For borrowers weighing alternatives, the decision usually comes down to math and damage control. A hardship plan with the card issuer may preserve more credit than settlement. Nonprofit counseling can help map out a repayment plan without handing the account to a settlement firm. Bankruptcy can offer a more formal reset, but it carries its own long-term credit consequences. Negotiated settlement can work in some cases, but the FTC and CFPB both make clear that it is neither automatic nor safe simply because it sounds easier than paying in full.