Fujifilm expands QuickSnap with black-and-white and waterproof disposables

Fujifilm is betting on film's comeback with a $22.90 black-and-white QuickSnap and a $24.75 waterproof model, both aimed at younger buyers.

Fujifilm expanded its QuickSnap disposable camera line on Wednesday with a $22.90 black-and-white model and a $24.75 waterproof version, a launch built around the imperfect look that has helped film regain traction with younger buyers.

The QuickSnap Black and White will use ISO 400 black-and-white 35mm negative film, a built-in flash with an effective range of about 10 feet and 27 exposures. The QuickSnap Active will use ISO 800 color negative film, skip the flash, add a protective housing and wrist strap, and be waterproof to 35 feet. Fujifilm said both cameras are meant to expand shooting scenes and creative expression, with the new models arriving in fall 2026 in the United States. In Japan, Fujifilm said QuickSnap Active will be available in early August and QuickSnap Black and White from September onward.

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The company is linking the launch to the Gen Z audience driving the current revival in disposable film photography. Fujifilm said the appeal comes from film’s unpredictability and the “raw,” filter-free look that digital cameras and phones struggle to imitate. That makes the line more than a novelty release: it is a deliberate bid to sell scarcity, surprise and visible grain at a moment when smartphone photography can feel overly polished and infinite.

QuickSnap also has the kind of legacy brands like Fujifilm can monetize. The line was first introduced in July 1986 as the world’s first single-use camera, and Fujifilm said it has now sold more than 1.7 billion units worldwide. To mark the 40th anniversary, the company is pairing the new models with a special logo and a QuickSnap hand strap accessory.

Jud McCranie via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The format’s appeal still rests on its simplicity. Fujifilm’s U.S. QuickSnap page says the standard camera weighs 90 grams, uses 135 film and needs no charging, while typically delivering 27 exposures. That pocketable, low-friction design keeps QuickSnap positioned as an easy alternative for casual shooting, even as the company leans on nostalgia and the appeal of imperfect images to keep disposable film relevant.