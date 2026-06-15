Fulton County fights Republican bid to open Georgia election reporting center

Fulton County is challenging a GOP lawsuit to open Georgia’s election reporting center, arguing the fight targets a process that already posts unofficial totals, not a hidden counting room.

Fulton County is once again at the center of Georgia’s election fight, this time over who gets to watch the state’s election-night reporting process. Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal and two other Republicans have sued to force Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office to admit credentialed poll watchers and State Election Board members into Georgia’s reporting center for all future elections.

The state’s lawyers say the request has no legal basis. They argue there is no right entitling board members or other observers to sit inside the reporting center, which does not conduct polling, tabulation or vote casting. Instead, the center receives unofficial vote totals from all 159 Georgia counties and also serves as a place to monitor threats and other election-related problems.

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That distinction sits at the heart of the dispute. Georgia already publishes election-night returns as counties report them, and Fulton County has shown how that process works in practice. In the 2021 Atlanta mayoral election, Fulton first reported votes about 15 minutes after polls closed, and election-night tabulation did not end until 1:49 a.m. ET, with 99% of votes counted.

The renewed push for observers comes after years of conflict over Fulton’s handling of the 2020 election. In late January, FBI agents seized roughly 700 boxes of 2020 ballots and other sensitive election data from a Fulton County warehouse, triggering fresh accusations from Republicans and fresh alarm from county leaders. Fulton officials have warned that the raid could be used as a pretext for state intervention. Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts, who has led the commission since 2017, has said the seizure looked like an effort to take control of county elections.

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The broader political backdrop is the post-2020 overhaul of Georgia election law, including a provision that lets state officials replace an underperforming county elections board. That power has loomed over Fulton for years, alongside repeated efforts by Donald Trump allies to relitigate the county’s 2020 conduct. Multiple investigations found problems in Fulton’s administration of that election, but no evidence of intentional wrongdoing, and Joe Biden’s Georgia victory was confirmed by three separate counts, including a hand count audit of every ballot cast in the state.

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Pitts, who is also facing a June 16 runoff for his own seat, has called the renewed scrutiny “annoying and frustrating.” He said the FBI affidavit used to seize the ballots was “not worth the paper that it’s printed on,” and he has warned that some of the pressure amounts to harassment of election workers. The current lawsuit now tests whether Georgia is seeking more transparency or simply adding another layer of distrust before the next election cycle.