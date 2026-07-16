Fury Gold suspends Quebec drilling after wildfire evacuations

Fury Gold halted drilling at its Eau Claire project after a forest fire evacuation, sending all contractors out safely. The remote Quebec site spans more than 24,000 hectares.

Fury Gold Mines suspended exploration and drilling at its Eau Claire project in northern Quebec after an emergency fire evacuation order forced crews off the site. The company said all personnel and contractors were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The project sits in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in Quebec’s James Bay region, a remote part of the province where access roads, worker transport and emergency response can all be strained when wildfire conditions worsen. Fury Gold says Eau Claire covers more than 24,000 hectares and is one of five known deposits in its Quebec portfolio.

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused high-grade gold exploration company with projects in Quebec and Nunavut, and the shutdown leaves one of its key field assets idle until authorities allow work to resume. At a site like Eau Claire, an evacuation does more than clear people out of harm’s way. It can halt drilling rigs, interrupt sample collection and analysis, and force companies to rework exploration schedules that are built around short northern field seasons.

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The interruption also carries wider business consequences for the mining sector. Remote exploration camps depend on steady logistics, contractors and road access, so a fire order can quickly cascade into delayed shipments, higher costs and postponed development milestones. For local workers and service providers, the stoppage can mean a sudden break in activity even before a project reaches production.

Quebec has faced repeated wildfire threats in recent summers, and the pattern is turning fire season into an operational risk for companies working across the province’s forested north. Fury paused all exploration activities at Eau Claire after a similar emergency fire evacuation order on June 5, 2023, and again said at the time that everyone had been evacuated safely. The repeated shutdowns show how climate-related disruption has moved from a public safety issue into a planning problem for resource companies that depend on stable weather, reliable transport and uninterrupted field access.