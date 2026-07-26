Gabby Thomas skips U.S. nationals, says she is healthy again

Gabby Thomas skipped U.S. nationals after an aching Achilles tendon, saying she is 'healthy again' and choosing long-term readiness over the usual qualifying grind.

Gabby Thomas chose not to run the U.S. national championships, saying she is healthy again and prefers to protect that recovery rather than push through the usual qualifying grind. Eddie Pells wrote on July 25 that Thomas was “healthy again” and “loving it,” a decision that put long-term readiness ahead of another hard championship window for one of track and field’s biggest names.

Thomas’s move mattered because the U.S. championships are usually a major proving ground and, in some years, a gateway to elite international competition. For an athlete of Thomas’s caliber, skipping the meet was not a casual absence but a clear sign that she is weighing health against the constant demand to race. The AP framing also reflected how she had handled the injury stretch before this point: Thomas had described herself as “healing” rather than “injured” while managing an aching Achilles tendon.

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That context makes the decision easier to read through the athlete-power lens. Thomas has already built the résumé that gives her the freedom to step back when the calendar starts to look punitive. World Athletics lists her as a three-time Olympic champion, and her Paris 2024 haul included gold in the women’s 200 meters plus gold medals in the women’s 4x100-meter relay and women’s 4x400-meter relay. NBC Boston reported on August 10, 2024, that the Harvard alumna helped Team USA win the women’s 4x400-meter relay title, a reminder of how high her ceiling remains when her body cooperates.

Thomas’s 2025 schedule showed that she was already managing her workload carefully. Her first planned race of the year was the Texas Relays in Austin on March 29, and that kind of selective planning fits a sprinter trying to stay available for the biggest moments without piling up unnecessary races. Later AP-linked reporting said Thomas would miss the 2025 World Championships because of injury, underscoring how closely her competitive choices have been tied to health.

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For U.S. track, Thomas’s absence from nationals sharpened the question of whether the sport’s qualification structure is adapting to athlete wellness or still rewarding over-racing. Thomas has enough championship pedigree to skip a domestic meet and still shape the conversation around Team USA’s medal hopes. Her decision said as much about the sport’s calendar as it did about her own recovery.