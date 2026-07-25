Gabriel Langton cleared of serious injury after Commonwealth Games fall

Gabriel Langton was stretchered from Glasgow’s horizontal bar after landing on his head and neck, but he later left hospital without serious complications.

Gabriel Langton left hospital without serious complications after a heavy fall on the horizontal bar in the men’s team gymnastics final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 19-year-old English gymnast from City of Birmingham Gymnastics Club had already worked through floor, rings and parallel bars before missing a grab in the final rotation and crashing onto his head and neck.

Medical staff rushed to the apparatus and stretchered Langton away for treatment before taking him to hospital. BBC Sport said Langton was conscious and speaking with doctors after the incident, and Reuters also reported that he was conscious after the heavy fall.

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England team-mate Luke Whitehouse later provided an update after the fall, which overshadowed England’s silver medal in the team final. The result stood even as the arena response focused on Langton’s condition, with the team’s second-place finish coming after the interruption on the horizontal bar.

Source: reuters.com

The episode underlined how quickly a team final can turn on one release and one missed grab on high bar. Langton’s exit from hospital without serious complications eased the immediate concern, but the sequence that sent him from the apparatus to a stretcher showed how thin the margins are in elite gymnastics when athletes are pushed through multiple high-risk rotations in medal competition.