Gabriel Langton fears gymnastics future after horror Commonwealth Games fall

Gabriel Langton said he feared for his gymnastics future after missing a horizontal-bar catch and crashing from about three metres in Glasgow. The 19-year-old was stretchered out, later cleared of serious injury, and England still took silver.

Gabriel Langton feared his gymnastics future was in doubt after a heavy fall in the men’s team final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow sent him head first from around three metres to the floor.

The 19-year-old, from the City of Birmingham Gymnastics Club, missed his catch on the horizontal bar in the final rotation and brought the competition to a halt while he received extensive treatment on the arena floor. He was taken away on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and then transported to hospital, turning a medal session into a medical emergency in front of an England squad that had to wait while officials dealt with the injury.

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England went on to win silver behind Canada, but the fall dominated the final and the rest of the competition. Team England later said Langton was cleared of serious injury and was discharged from hospital to return to the team hotel that evening. Luke Whitehouse also gave an update after the incident, and Team England gymnasts were described as relieved to see Langton back.

The scale of the scare carried added weight because Langton had only come into the team earlier that month, replacing multiple Olympic medallist Max Whitlock. That made the injury feel less like an isolated crash and more like a test of how fragile a young gymnast’s place can be, even when he is already moving into senior contention.

Langton was also identified as the 2024 junior European all-around bronze medallist, a reminder that he had been established as one of England’s most promising young gymnasts before the fall. For an athlete at that stage of his career, the damage was not only physical. A single missed catch in a team final was enough to interrupt a routine, delay a championship session and raise immediate questions about confidence, selection and how quickly a young gymnast can be asked to rebuild after a scare at full height.