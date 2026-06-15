Gaethje shocks Topuria at White House, wins UFC lightweight title

Justin Gaethje stunned Ilia Topuria at the White House, ending a seven-fight UFC spectacle with a new undisputed lightweight champion.

Justin Gaethje turned the White House South Lawn into the scene of a sporting upset and a political display, outlasting Ilia Topuria to win the undisputed UFC lightweight title before President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and UFC president Dana White. The main event at UFC Freedom 250 ended with Topuria retiring on his stool at the end of Round 4, capping a night that the UFC sold as a once-in-a-generation celebration of American fighting spirit.

The card unfolded on Sunday, June 14, in a temporary arena built on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., and featured seven fights. UFC tied the event to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, and the timing added to the symbolism: it fell on Flag Day and alongside Trump’s 80th birthday. Ceremonial weigh-ins were held on the Ellipse, while fan events near the White House brought the kind of spectacle usually reserved for championship parades or political rallies, not a mixed martial arts card at the president’s residence.

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Gaethje’s victory gave the night its sharpest turn. Topuria entered as the heavy favorite, but Gaethje outslugged and outlasted him, a result described across fight coverage as a stunning upset. The finish underscored the value of durability in a sport where momentum can disappear in a round, and it also gave UFC the kind of headline that cut through the pageantry surrounding the card.

Source: aljazeera.com

Photo by Bruno Bueno

The event had already become a test of how far combat sports can be folded into presidential branding. A federal judge refused to block the White House UFC event after a legal challenge in the days before the card, clearing the way for a spectacle that drew protests as well as large crowds in the capital. With Trump ringside and the White House transformed into a fight venue, UFC Freedom 250 blended sport, spectacle and state power in a way that made the promotion itself part of the story. Gaethje’s title win supplied the sporting climax, but the larger image was unmistakable: political power borrowing the look and intensity of the cage.