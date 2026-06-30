Gakpo scores emotional World Cup goal after family tragedy for Netherlands

Cody Gakpo scored in the 72nd minute just days after his family announced the death of their unborn son, then broke down as teammates surrounded him.

Cody Gakpo scored the Netherlands’ opening goal in the 72nd minute against Morocco at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, and immediately dropped to the ground in tears as teammates rushed in to comfort him. The Liverpool forward had given his country a brief lead in a match that came only two days after his family announced a devastating loss.

Noa van der Bij said on Saturday, June 27, 2026, that the couple’s unborn son had died during pregnancy. The baby was due in October, and the couple already have a son, Samuël. Van der Bij named the baby Elijah Raphael Gakpo and wrote, “Forever loved. Forever our son.” Gakpo later posted that it was “an incredibly difficult time” and asked for privacy and space.

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The Royal Dutch Football Association supported Gakpo and kept him with the squad. Ronald Koeman said the team had done what it could to help, including giving Gakpo time off to be with family near the team base in Kansas City. Captain Virgil van Dijk said football was secondary and praised the way Gakpo and his family were handling the tragedy.

Source: reuters.com

Morocco turned the night around late, equalizing in stoppage time before winning the shootout 3-2 to advance after a 1-1 draw. The result sent Morocco into the World Cup last 16, where it will face co-host Canada, and ended the Netherlands’ campaign in the round of 32.

Steindy (talk) 23:01, 30 March 2017 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

They had reached at least the Round of 16 in each of their previous 11 World Cup appearances.