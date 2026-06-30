Gakpo’s thunderous finish sends Netherlands past Morocco in Qatar 2022

Summerville’s midfield pass opened Morocco’s shape, and Cody Gakpo punished it with a right-footed blast that carried the Netherlands deeper into Qatar 2022.

Cody Gakpo turned a move built from midfield into the kind of strike that can change a tournament, meeting Crysencio Summerville’s ball with a hard right-footed finish as Morocco’s defense backed off. The Liverpool forward sent the ball past the goalkeeper and pointed his dedication toward the sky, a decisive moment that gave the Netherlands control of the match in Qatar 2022.

The goal mattered because it came in a World Cup that was already sharpening the profile of both teams. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ran from November 20 to December 18, with 32 teams playing 64 matches, and the Netherlands entered the knockout phase with momentum after a 3-1 win over the United States in the round of 16. Morocco arrived as one of the tournament’s defining stories, and its run would end with a semifinal finish, the best in the country’s history.

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For the Netherlands, Gakpo’s finish reinforced how central he had become to Louis van Gaal’s side. He finished Qatar 2022 as the Dutch team’s top scorer with three goals, and his touch in front of goal gave the squad a reliable edge in tight matches. FIFA has described the Netherlands as a three-time World Cup runner-up, with final defeats in 1974, 1978 and 2010, and that history hangs over every deep knockout run. Goals like this one are the moments that turn long possession spells into actual leverage.

Morocco’s shape was exposed in the buildup. The Dutch did not force the issue through a hopeful ball into traffic. They worked the attack through midfield, pulled the line into a vulnerable position and found Summerville in space to set up Gakpo’s finish. Once the shot hit the net, Morocco had to absorb not just the goal, but the reality that the Netherlands had found a direct way through its structure.

Steindy (talk) 23:01, 30 March 2017 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The matchup also sat inside a longer World Cup relationship. FIFA later framed Netherlands against Morocco again in Monterrey, at the Estadio Monterrey on June 29, 2026, in a round of 32 meeting, with the winner set to face South Africa or Canada in Houston on July 4, 2026. That continuity underlined how a single Gakpo strike in Qatar fit into a rivalry that now stretches across tournaments, stages and eras.