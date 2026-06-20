Galarza’s early strike sends Paraguay past Turkey in heroic win

Matías Galarza scored after 64 seconds, Paraguay finished with 10 men, and the 1-0 win over Turkey sent a message about resilience and unity.

Matías Galarza turned a tense night in Santa Clara, California, into Paraguay’s defining statement of the tournament, scoring after 64 or 65 seconds and setting up a 1-0 win over Turkey. The strike came so early that reports described it as the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup to that point, and Paraguay then spent the rest of the match defending its lead with discipline and urgency.

Galarza said the victory ranked among the best nights of his life, but he pointed to the collective response as much as the goal itself. He highlighted the team’s effort, the support of the crowd and the strength of the Albirroja even after Paraguay was reduced to 10 men in the second half following Miguel Almirón’s expulsion. His message was clear: “Hoy fuimos Paraguay más que nunca,” a line that captured how the result became a test of national character under pressure.

The goal itself reflected both precision and opportunism. Reports described Galarza’s finish as a powerful long-range strike from the edge of the box, created after Paraguay won the ball in Turkey’s half and capitalized on an error in the Turkish buildup. The early advantage changed the shape of the game immediately, forcing Turkey to chase while Paraguay settled into a compact, stubborn defensive posture.

Photo by Siarhei Nester

Paraguay’s ability to hold the 1-0 lead, even after Almirón’s red card, gave the win wider significance across the group stage. The result eliminated Turkey from the tournament and secured the lead in Group D for the United States, adding another layer of consequence to a match that Paraguay controlled as much through cohesion as through one decisive shot. For Paraguay, the night in Santa Clara became less about a single scorer than about a team that absorbed pressure, protected its lead and left the field with a result built on belief.