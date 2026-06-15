Galíndez pide reacción inmediata de Ecuador tras caer ante Costa de Marfil

Hernán Galíndez said Ecuador must reset fast after its opener, leaning on a squad no longer made of World Cup novices and a defense that allowed only five goals.

Hernán Galíndez left no room for grief. After Ecuador’s opening match against Costa de Marfil, the 39-year-old goalkeeper said the team had to adjust immediately because a World Cup leaves no time for regret. Galíndez, born in Argentina and naturalized as an Ecuadorian in 2019, was playing in his second World Cup with Ecuador and carrying the responsibility that Sebastián Beccacece has placed on him as one of the group’s designated leaders.

That urgency was rooted in experience as much as in emotion. Galíndez argued that this Ecuador side was not walking into the tournament as a collection of first-timers. Many of the players had already lived through Catar 2022, and the team had also arrived in the finals with a hard defensive record behind it: second place in South American qualifying and only five goals conceded in 18 matches. For Galíndez, those numbers mattered because they pointed to a team built to compete under pressure, not to search for excuses once the match got difficult.

The opener itself sharpened the stakes. Ecuador faced Costa de Marfil on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Filadelfia, with kickoff at 18:00 Ecuador time. The squad had gone into the match with its full roster available in Columbus, Ohio, where Enner Valencia, Willian Pacho and Kevin Rodríguez trained without setbacks. Moisés Caicedo also became available for the debut after FIFA accepted an amnesty that erased the suspension he was still carrying from his red card against Argentina on September 9, 2025.

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Costa de Marfil brought its own pressure into the match. The Ivorians returned to the World Cup after 12 years away, arrived as champions of the 2024 Copa Africana de Naciones and were led by Emerse Faé. Ecuador could not treat the matchup like a warm-up or a measuring stick. It was a test against a physical, recently crowned African champion and a reminder that every lapse can be fatal in a short tournament.

Galíndez’s warning also carried the weight of recent history. Ecuador was eliminated in Catar 2022 after a 2-1 loss to Senegal on November 29, 2022, a match in which the team had managed to equalize but still failed to hold on. That memory now hung over a squad that knows survival in the World Cup depends on turning the page instantly, because there is no recovery time once the pressure starts to rise.