Gamrot faces rising star Salkilld in UFC Fight Night 284 main event

Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld headlined UFC Fight Night 284 at the Meta APEX, a rankings fight between No. 8 and No. 12 lightweights built for a divisional leap.

UFC Fight Night 284 brought Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for a main event that carried direct lightweight implications, with UFC.com listing Gamrot at No. 8 and Salkilld at No. 12. The card took place Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, and UFC coverage framed it as a stacked return to the APEX built around a matchup between a perennial top-10 contender and a fast-rising Australian challenger.

The fight was official after both headliners made weight on Friday, Aug. 7, removing the last administrative hurdle before a bout that had been positioned as one of the UFC’s sharper rankings tests at 155 pounds. MMA Junkie listed Gamrot at 26-4 in MMA and 9-4 in the UFC, while Salkilld entered at 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the Octagon, a record that made the main event a classic veteran-versus-prospect crossroads.

UFC programming set the prelims for 5:00 p.m. EDT and the main card for 8:00 p.m. EDT on Paramount+, while MMA Junkie said live round-by-round coverage and official results began at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT. The event page also placed Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo among the main-card bouts, giving the show additional name value beyond the headliner.

The matchup fit the UFC’s recurring Apex formula: use a smaller Las Vegas venue to advance fighters who are close enough to the rankings picture to matter, but not yet at pay-per-view scale. UFC preview materials described Gamrot as a perennial top-10 presence and Salkilld as an upstart Australian, a framing that made the bout less about spectacle than about sorting the next layer of lightweight contenders.

In the days before the card, MMA Junkie posted media-day interviews on Aug. 5 in which Salkilld explained why he called out Gamrot, while Gamrot said he planned to derail the hype attached to Salkilld’s name. That buildup, plus pre-fight betting and expert-pick coverage from CBS Sports and SportsLine, showed how closely the fight was tracked outside the MMA niche, even before the opening bell.

Post-fight bonus chatter quickly followed, with Yahoo Sports noting Salkilld as one of the names still stacking UFC bonuses discussion after the card. At the APEX, the UFC again used a modest venue to stage a rankings fight with outsized divisional consequences, a pattern that has become central to how the promotion develops lightweight contenders.